Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kuleba: 'Pointless' to deny drones fell in Romania

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 4, 2023 5:40 PM 2 min read
An explosion allegedly caused by Russian drones falling in Romania during Russia's overnight attack on Odesa Oblast on Sept. 4, 2023. (Oleh Nikolenko/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has visual evidence of Russian attack drones falling on Romanian territory, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sep. 4.

"It's pointless to deny that something fell there," Kuleba said.

Romania's Defense Ministry "firmly denied" that drones had fallen on Romanian territory during Russia's overnight attack against Odesa Oblast, situated on the border with Romania, saying it did not pose any direct military threats to the country.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Sept. 4, citing the State Border Guard Service, that an unspecified number of drones had fallen and detonated in Romania during the attack.

Russian forces reportedly launched 32 kamikaze drones at Ukraine overnight, 17 of which were shot down over Odesa Oblast.

According to the Foreign Ministry's spokesman Oleh Nikolenko, the attack targeted the area of the Izmail port across the Danube River from Romania. Bucharest, however, said that Russia hit the port of Reni, around 60 kilometers to the west.

The Romanian authorities are "now studying all aspects of what happened," Kuleba said, adding that the Ukrainian authorities can provide proof that the drones fell in that location.

If confirmed, the drone falling in Romania would not be the first time reports have emerged that a Russian weapon has landed in a NATO member state.

In May, a missile found a month prior in Bydgoszcz, Poland, was likely a Russian Kh-55 cruise missile launched from Belarus during a mass attack against Ukraine, according to Polish media.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky announces dismissal of Defense Minister Reznikov, names replacement
Key developments on Sept. 2-3: * Zelensky announces dismissal of Defense Minister Reznikov, names replacement * Court arrests oligarch Kolomoisky, sets $14 million bail * Draft bill submitted to parliament looks to cancel mobilization exemption for over-30 students * Defense Ministry amends rul…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.