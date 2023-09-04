Kuleba: 'Pointless' to deny drones fell in Romania

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has visual evidence of Russian attack drones falling on Romanian territory, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sep. 4.

"It's pointless to deny that something fell there," Kuleba said.

Romania's Defense Ministry "firmly denied" that drones had fallen on Romanian territory during Russia's overnight attack against Odesa Oblast, situated on the border with Romania, saying it did not pose any direct military threats to the country.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Sept. 4, citing the State Border Guard Service, that an unspecified number of drones had fallen and detonated in Romania during the attack.

Russian forces reportedly launched 32 kamikaze drones at Ukraine overnight, 17 of which were shot down over Odesa Oblast.

According to the Foreign Ministry's spokesman Oleh Nikolenko, the attack targeted the area of the Izmail port across the Danube River from Romania. Bucharest, however, said that Russia hit the port of Reni, around 60 kilometers to the west.

The Romanian authorities are "now studying all aspects of what happened," Kuleba said, adding that the Ukrainian authorities can provide proof that the drones fell in that location.

If confirmed, the drone falling in Romania would not be the first time reports have emerged that a Russian weapon has landed in a NATO member state.

In May, a missile found a month prior in Bydgoszcz, Poland, was likely a Russian Kh-55 cruise missile launched from Belarus during a mass attack against Ukraine, according to Polish media.