Media: Russian Kh-55 missile likely fell in Bydgoszcz, Poland

The military object, found in April near the Polish town of Bydgoszcz, could be a Russian Kh-55 cruise missile launched from Belarus during a mass attack against Ukraine, Polish radio station RMF FM reported on May 10.

According to preliminary findings of the Air Force Institute of Technology, cited by RMF FM, the missile likely flew to Poland, crossing the country's eastern border. The Polish army doesn't have Kh-55 rockets and systems that could launch them in its arsenal.

In mid-December last year, Russia launched one of its regular mass missile strikes against Ukraine, using aircraft stationed in Belarus.

When a Russian Su-34 tactical bomber got close to the NATO airspace and its planes took off, the Polish military recorded an object flying to Poland from Belarus, the RMF FM wrote.

According to the media outlet, Polish services tried to track the object but lost sight of it near Bydgoszcz, about two kilometers from where a civilian accidentally discovered the remains of a missile in late April.

The RMF FM also wrote that the Polish military - contrary to its duties - hadn't immediately informed the prosecutor's office about the incident. The Polish personnel reportedly tried to find the object right after it fell in December, but the search was stopped due to bad weather conditions.

The discovery of an unidentified military object in a forest near Bydgoszcz, northern Poland, was first reported on April 27. Then, the RMF FM alleged, citing the former commander of GROM Polish special forces, that those were debris of an air-to-surface missile possibly belonging to the Polish army.