Russia attacks Ukraine with over 30 drones, damaging infrastructure

Russian forces launched 32 kamikaze drones at Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts overnight on Sept. 4, damaging industrial facilities and infrastructure.

Ukraine’s military reported shooting down 23 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones, according to the Air Force.

The drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and Russia’s port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the Azov Sea coast, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 17 out of the 23 drones launched at Odesa Oblast, but there were hits in the region, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported.

In several settlements of the Izmail district, the attack damaged warehouses, production facilities, agricultural machinery, and industrial equipment, according to Kiper.

Drone debris fell on civilian sites, causing fires that have already been put out, the official added. No casualties were reported.

Six drones were downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where an infrastructure facility was hit, Governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram.

The consequences of the attack are still being determined, Lysak added. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.