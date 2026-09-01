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Kremlin signals possible three-way meeting at APEC summit between Putin, Trump, Xi

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by Sonya Bandouil
Kremlin signals possible three-way meeting at APEC summit between Putin, Trump, Xi
BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 20 : Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) enter the hall during a sigining ceremony, on May 20, 2026 in Beijing, China. Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China comes as the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of their strategic partnership, and only four days after U.S. President Donald Trump's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold a trilateral meeting at the upcoming APEC summit in China, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sept. 1.

Ushakov said the possibility of a three-way meeting between the leaders is being considered ahead of the summit, according to Russian state media.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18-19.

China, which is hosting this year's gathering, has framed the summit around building a "prosperous community" in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ushakov did not provide further details on whether preparations for the potential Putin-Trump-Xi meeting were underway or whether all three sides had agreed to hold talks.

Relations between Moscow and Beijing have grown significantly since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as China is one of the top buyers of Russian oil and a supplier of dual-use materials used in Russian military equipment.

Washington and Moscow maintain increasingly active bilateral contacts under U.S. President Donald Trump, who took office last January and pledged to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Despite repeated visits to Moscow by Trump's peace envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, peace talks have effectively stalled, with Russia and Ukraine remaining far apart over territorial issues.

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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