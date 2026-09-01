Kremlin signals possible three-way meeting at APEC summit between Putin, Trump, Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold a trilateral meeting at the upcoming APEC summit in China, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sept. 1.

Ushakov said the possibility of a three-way meeting between the leaders is being considered ahead of the summit, according to Russian state media.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18-19.

China, which is hosting this year's gathering, has framed the summit around building a "prosperous community" in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ushakov did not provide further details on whether preparations for the potential Putin-Trump-Xi meeting were underway or whether all three sides had agreed to hold talks.

Relations between Moscow and Beijing have grown significantly since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as China is one of the top buyers of Russian oil and a supplier of dual-use materials used in Russian military equipment.

Washington and Moscow maintain increasingly active bilateral contacts under U.S. President Donald Trump, who took office last January and pledged to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Despite repeated visits to Moscow by Trump's peace envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, peace talks have effectively stalled, with Russia and Ukraine remaining far apart over territorial issues.