Keith Kellogg on how Putin views Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent’s Tim Zadorozhnyy speaks with Keith Kellogg, former U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine, about why he believes Russia has failed to achieve its goals in Ukraine, how Russian President Vladimir Putin views his military campaign, and what is preventing the war from ending. Kellogg also shares his perspective on U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace efforts, reflects on his former role inside the administration, and revisits key events and decisions shaping those negotiations.