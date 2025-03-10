US hasn't stopped sharing defense-related intelligence with Ukraine, Trump's envoy says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

The U.S. has never stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine that is needed for defensive purposes, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, told Fox News on March 10.

The comments seem to confirm earlier claims in the media that the U.S. freeze on intelligence sharing with Kyiv, instituted on March 5, did not extend to information needed for defense operations.

Restrictions on intelligence that could help Ukraine strike Russian targets remain in place, according to the latest information. The issue will be discussed at the U.S.-Ukrainian talks in Jeddah on March 11, Witkoff said before departing for Saudi Arabia.

The Trump administration restricted intelligence sharing with Ukraine shortly after freezing all U.S. military assistance flowing to the country, which has faced Russia's all-out war for more than three years.

The steps followed a heated exchange between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House on Feb. 28, which underscored Washington's increasingly hostile stance toward Ukraine as it seeks to restore ties with Russia.