Ivanna Sakhno on her mission to keep Ukraine relevant

by Masha Lavrova April 3, 2024 6:22 PM 1 min read
The Kyiv Independent's  Masha Lavrova sat down with Ukrainian Hollywood actress Ivanna Sakhno, famous for her roles in "Pacific Rim Uprising," "The Spy Who Dumped Me,” and 2023 "Ahsoka" television series from the Star Wars universe, to discuss her experience of watching the war unfold in Ukraine from the U.S., and her advocacy mission to keep bringing the world's attention to Ukraine. The conversation took place in Kyiv during Ivanna's recent visit.

Masha Lavrova
Masha Lavrova
TikTok Producer
Masha Lavrova is a TikTok producer at the Kyiv Independent. She honed her digital marketing and PR skills while working in Australia and freelancing for various global companies. Masha also studied directing and producing for film and TV. She earned her bachelor's degree in screen media and communication from Western Sydney University in Australia. Read more
The Kyiv Independent's Masha Lavrova sat down with Ukrainian Hollywood actress Ivanna Sakhno to discuss her experience of watching the war unfold in Ukraine from the U.S., and her advocacy mission to keep bringing the world's attention to Ukraine.
