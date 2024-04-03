Ivanna Sakhno on her mission to keep Ukraine relevant

This audio is created with AI assistance
The Kyiv Independent's Masha Lavrova sat down with Ukrainian Hollywood actress Ivanna Sakhno, famous for her roles in "Pacific Rim Uprising," "The Spy Who Dumped Me,” and 2023 "Ahsoka" television series from the Star Wars universe, to discuss her experience of watching the war unfold in Ukraine from the U.S., and her advocacy mission to keep bringing the world's attention to Ukraine. The conversation took place in Kyiv during Ivanna's recent visit.
Masha Lavrova
TikTok Producer