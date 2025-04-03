The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, israel, Hungary, Viktor Orban, International Criminal Court, Gaza
Edit post

Hungary announces exit from ICC after Netanyahu's arrival in Budapest

by Kateryna Hodunova April 3, 2025 2:47 PM 2 min read
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, (R) shakes hands with Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister, during a news conference on April 3, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary. (Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary has announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in Budapest for his first trip to Europe since the ICC issued an arrest warrant for him, Hungarian state media reported on April 3.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sent an invitation to Netanyahu last November, the day after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky met Netanyahu at the Budapest airport around 2:30 a.m. local time.

A few hours later, Gergely Gulyas, Orban's chief of cabinet, said the government was going to withdraw from the court in The Hague, confirming what diplomatic sources in Hungary had told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) earlier this week.

"Hungary will exit the International Criminal Court," Gulyas said. "The government will start the exit procedure on Thursday (April 3) by the constitutional and international legal framework."

The withdrawal from the ICC is expected to take up to a year, as the Hungarian parliament has yet to approve such a step.

As an ICC member, Hungary is obliged to arrest Netanyahu, but has not done so. Since the ICC has no police force, it cannot enforce its decisions and relies on other countries.

The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2023 for the forcible transfer of children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

In September 2024, Putin visited Mongolia at the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, which marked Putin’s first trip to an ICC member country since the court issued an arrest warrant for him.

Mongolia did not arrest Putin, citing energy dependence as a reason for not executing the warrant and implying that their hands were tied.

‘It’s a trap’ — Trump’s US minerals deal threatens Ukraine’s EU membership
The ongoing saga of the U.S.-Ukraine natural resources deal has already caused seismic ruptures between Kyiv and Washington, temporarily costing Ukraine American military support and crucial intelligence sharing. Yet in the quest to placate U.S. President Donald Trump, and secure his support in the…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

1:54 PM

US committed to NATO membership, Rubio says.

"As we speak right now, the United States is as active in NATO as it has ever been," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a press briefing alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.