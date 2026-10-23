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How Trump is pushing Ukraine away from the US

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Kyiv Independent journalists Jimmy Rushton and Danylo Mokryk argue that Donald Trump’s pressure on Kyiv is backfiring — strengthening support for Volodymyr Zelensky while undermining trust in the United States.
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US has disconnected its interests from morality, Kellogg’s daughter argues

US has disconnected its interests from morality, Kellogg’s daughter argues

How Starlink gave Ukraine a ‘middle strike’ advantage that is now at risk

How Starlink gave Ukraine a ‘middle strike’ advantage that is now at risk

Anne Applebaum on the contradiction of Trump’s support of Russia

Anne Applebaum on the contradiction of Trump’s support of Russia

Trump’s diesel deal reveals Russia’s weakness, Browder argues

Trump’s diesel deal reveals Russia’s weakness, Browder argues

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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