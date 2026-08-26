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How a Ukrainian escaped Russian occupation – twice

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What does life for a Ukrainian under Russian occupation look like? Dmytro Kruk grew up under Russian occupation in Donetsk Oblast and escaped twice. In this interview, he describes forced Russian mobilization, passportization, propaganda, and the FSB filtration he endured while leaving the occupied territories.
VideoInterviewUkraineRussiaRussian-occupied UkraineDonetsk OblastDonbas
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Ukraine's 35-year fight for independence | Ukraine This Week

Ukraine's 35-year fight for independence | Ukraine This Week

Fedorov’s call for wartime elections, explained

Fedorov’s call for wartime elections, explained

How did democracy die in Russia? Interview with Michael McFaul

How did democracy die in Russia? Interview with Michael McFaul

How Russia turns Ukrainian strikes into propaganda | Ukraine This Week

How Russia turns Ukrainian strikes into propaganda | Ukraine This Week

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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