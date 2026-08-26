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How a Ukrainian escaped Russian occupation – twice
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What does life for a Ukrainian under Russian occupation look like? Dmytro Kruk grew up under Russian occupation in Donetsk Oblast and escaped twice. In this interview, he describes forced Russian mobilization, passportization, propaganda, and the FSB filtration he endured while leaving the occupied territories.
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.