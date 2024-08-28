Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, United States, Storm Shadow, Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Russia, Ukraine, War, Long-range missiles
Edit post

UK privately backs Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow inside Russia but avoids spat with US, Telegraph reports

by Daria Svitlyk and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 28, 2024 2:02 PM 2 min read
Storm Shadow low-observable, long-range air-launched cruise missile, an air-to-surface weapon from the European manufacturer MBDA at the company's booth at International Paris Air Show 2023 in Le Bourget Airport in Paris, France on June 2023 (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.K. backs the use of Storm Shadow missiles by Ukraine for strikes deep inside Russia but will not pursue the call publicly, fearing disagreement with the U.S., The Telegraph reported on Aug. 28, citing undisclosed sources.

Ukraine has long been asking its Western partners for permission to use long-range missiles, like the Storm Shadow or American ATAMCS, inside Russia.

Previous statements by British officials have caused confusion about the U.K. government's stance on Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles.

The Times reported on Aug. 17 that the British government asked the U.S. for permission for Ukraine to use British Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia but is yet to receive a positive response.

In turn, The Telegraph claimed that the U.K. sent no official request to the U.S. on this matter as Washington's concerns about Ukraine using Western-made long-range missiles inside Russia have been made clear to London.

The outlet explained that the U.K. does not solely decide on the use of Storm Shadows as the missiles are used together with classified U.S. systems and, therefore, require Washington’s permission.

British official sources told the Telegraph in July that granting Ukraine the permission to use Storm Shadows to strike deep into Russia would require an agreement among three countries, including the U.K.

🇺🇦 Celebrating Independence Day with a store sale

Though the sources did not name the other two countries, France appears a likely candidate as it produces its own variants of Storm Shadow called SCALP/T, which have also been supplied to Ukraine.

The stance of Ukraine’s most prominent allies, including the U.S. and the U.K., on long-range strikes inside Russia has not changed since the beginning of Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk Oblast of Russia.

Western partners justified their reluctance by a fear of escalation, a concern dismissed by Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson claimed that if Ukraine could hit targets inside Russia with long-range Western missiles, the Kursk incursion would be a "less necessary" move.

As Washington remains reluctant on the issue, Ukraine is developing its own means of attacking deep inside Russian territory. President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Aug. 27 that Ukraine has successfully tested its first domestic-made ballistic missile.

Ukraine also recently unveiled its new Palianytsia missile-drone, designed to strike Russian military airfields and "destroy the enemy's offensive potential."

Ukraine’s new Palianytsia missile-drone pictured for first time
A new video says that “almost everything about the Palianytsia is classified,” but does reveal some new information.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Daria Svitlyk, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.