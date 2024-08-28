UK privately backs Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow inside Russia but avoids spat with US, Telegraph reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The U.K. backs the use of Storm Shadow missiles by Ukraine for strikes deep inside Russia but will not pursue the call publicly, fearing disagreement with the U.S., The Telegraph reported on Aug. 28, citing undisclosed sources.

Ukraine has long been asking its Western partners for permission to use long-range missiles, like the Storm Shadow or American ATAMCS, inside Russia.

Previous statements by British officials have caused confusion about the U.K. government's stance on Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles.

The Times reported on Aug. 17 that the British government asked the U.S. for permission for Ukraine to use British Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia but is yet to receive a positive response.

In turn, The Telegraph claimed that the U.K. sent no official request to the U.S. on this matter as Washington's concerns about Ukraine using Western-made long-range missiles inside Russia have been made clear to London.

The outlet explained that the U.K. does not solely decide on the use of Storm Shadows as the missiles are used together with classified U.S. systems and, therefore, require Washington’s permission.

British official sources told the Telegraph in July that granting Ukraine the permission to use Storm Shadows to strike deep into Russia would require an agreement among three countries, including the U.K.

🇺🇦 Celebrating Independence Day with a store sale Shop now

Though the sources did not name the other two countries, France appears a likely candidate as it produces its own variants of Storm Shadow called SCALP/T, which have also been supplied to Ukraine.

The stance of Ukraine’s most prominent allies, including the U.S. and the U.K., on long-range strikes inside Russia has not changed since the beginning of Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk Oblast of Russia.

Western partners justified their reluctance by a fear of escalation, a concern dismissed by Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson claimed that if Ukraine could hit targets inside Russia with long-range Western missiles, the Kursk incursion would be a "less necessary" move.

As Washington remains reluctant on the issue, Ukraine is developing its own means of attacking deep inside Russian territory. President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Aug. 27 that Ukraine has successfully tested its first domestic-made ballistic missile.

Ukraine also recently unveiled its new Palianytsia missile-drone, designed to strike Russian military airfields and "destroy the enemy's offensive potential."