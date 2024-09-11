The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, War, Ukraine, Antony Blinken, David Lammy, Long-range missiles
Edit post

Blinken, Lammy say only Russia escalating war amid ongoing debate on long-range strikes

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 11, 2024 8:53 PM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, and U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy attend a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sept. 11, 2024 (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin are responsible for escalating the war, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in response to a question on restrictions on Ukraine's ability to carry out long-range strikes inside Russia.

Kyiv has long argued that restrictions on the use of long-range weapons are stifling its war effort, while Washington has claimed that allowing Ukraine to hit deep into Russian territory with its weapons could escalate the situation.

Blinken and Lammy arrived in Ukraine on Sept. 11 to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top Ukrainian officials ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sept. 13.

The visit to Kyiv came a day after Washington confirmed that Iran had delivered ballistic missiles to Russia, giving Moscow what Blinken described as "an additional capability and additional flexibility" in the war.

During a press conference in Kyiv, Blinken and Lammy were asked whether there remain fears the war will escalate if Kyiv is allowed to carry out long-range strikes inside Russia.

"We've seen Russia now escalate its attacks inside Ukraine on civilians, on energy infrastructure, as well as on the Ukrainian military," Blinken responded.

"If anyone is taking escalatory action, it would appear to be Mr. Putin and Russia," Blinken said.

"It is Putin who has escalated this week with the shipment of missiles from Iran," Lammy added, urging China "not to throw their lot in with this group of renegades."

Russia now has Iran’s Fath-360 ballistic missile — here’s what it means for Ukraine
After months of contradictory reports, the U.S. on Sept. 10 confirmed that Iran had delivered ballistic missiles to Russia in what could prove a dramatic development for Ukraine. “We’ve warned Tehran publicly, we’ve warned Tehran privately, that taking this step would be a dangerous escalation,” U.…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:57 PM  (Updated: )

UK announces new $781 million aid package for Ukraine.

The U.K. announced a new 600-million-pound ($781 million) aid package for Ukraine on Sept. 11, as U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Kyiv together with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.