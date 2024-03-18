Skip to content
Governor: Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast village injures man

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 18, 2024 9:03 AM 1 min read
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov in an interview with Ukrinform, Dec. 13, 2023. (Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a village near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of March 18, injuring a 62-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast are subjected to regular Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line and the border with Russia.

Russia hit the village of Novoosynove, some 10 kilometers southeast of Kupiansk, at around 7:10 a.m. local time, Syniehubov said on Telegram.

The wounded resident is reportedly receiving medical assistance.

Kupiansk, a crucial strategic city that was temporarily occupied by Russian troops in 2022, and nearby villages have recently been under heavy attacks as Russia intensified assault attempts in the area.

Syniehubov announced on March 7 that local authorities would conduct mandatory evacuation of residents living in communities near Kupiansk.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:38 PM

Drone reportedly hits military base in Russian-controlled Transnistria.

A drone hit a military base in Transnistria, in the Russian-controlled region of Moldova, local Telegram channel "Pervyi Prydnestrovskyi" claimed on March 17. The Telegram channel also published a video allegedly showing a helicopter being hit by a drone. The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claim.
