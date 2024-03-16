Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kharkiv Oblast, Civilian casualties, Drone attack
Edit post

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast over past day injure 2, damage critical infrastructure

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 16, 2024 12:43 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack in Kharkiv Oblast over March 15-16, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast over the past day injured two men, aged 45 and 38, and damaged critical infrastructure, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on March 16.

Ukraine's Air Force also said that it shot down two Shahed-type attack drones over Kharkiv Oblast overnight.

Border regions of Kharkiv Oblast suffer daily attacks by Russian forces.

According to Syniehubov, the two men were injured by a Russian drone attack on the village of Okhrimivka, located less than 10 kilometers from the Russian border.

A Shahed-type drone also struck an unnamed critical infrastructure site in the village of Kozacha Lopan, causing damage.

Syniehubov said that a Russian guided aerial bomb damaged a home in the village of Synelnykove.

Russian missile attack sets fire to medical facility in Kharkiv Oblast
Russia launched a missile attack against the town of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, starting a fire at a medical aid station and an unfinished dormitory, the State Emergency Service reported on March 15.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:19 AM

Fire reported at Russia's Syzran oil refinery.

The governor of Russia's Samara Oblast reported on March 16 that two Rosneft oil refineries in the area were targeted by Ukrainian drones, resulting in no casualties but leaving one facility on fire.
7:46 AM

Evacuation of civilians continues in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities continue evacuations of communities in the northeastern Sumy Oblast close to the Russian border after Moscow intensified its attacks against the region, local officials said on March 15.
3:57 AM

Russia attacks 14 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 69 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 15. At least 378 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
1:47 AM

EU to transfer 4.5 billion euros to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) from the European Union through its four-year Ukraine Facility program next week, Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, announced on March 15.
11:18 PM

SBU has repelled almost 10,000 cyberattacks since 2022.

Specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have repelled almost 10,000 cyberattacks since the outbreak of the full-scale war, and more attacks are taking place every day, SBU cyber chief Illia Vytiuk said on air on March 15.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.