Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast over past day injure 2, damage critical infrastructure

Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast over the past day injured two men, aged 45 and 38, and damaged critical infrastructure, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on March 16.

Ukraine's Air Force also said that it shot down two Shahed-type attack drones over Kharkiv Oblast overnight.

Border regions of Kharkiv Oblast suffer daily attacks by Russian forces.

According to Syniehubov, the two men were injured by a Russian drone attack on the village of Okhrimivka, located less than 10 kilometers from the Russian border.

A Shahed-type drone also struck an unnamed critical infrastructure site in the village of Kozacha Lopan, causing damage.

Syniehubov said that a Russian guided aerial bomb damaged a home in the village of Synelnykove.