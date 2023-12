This audio is created with AI assistance

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said six people got wounded after Russia hit an industrial enterprise in Kharkiv on the morning of Oct. 21. Emergency works are ongoing; the information about damage and casualties is being clarified, said Syniehubov.

At about 8 a.m. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that numerous explosions were heard in the city.