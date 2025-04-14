Death toll in Russian April 13 missile strike on Sumy rises to 35

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian April 13 attack on the city center of Sumy killed 35 people, Prosecutor's Office of Sumy Oblast reported on April 14.

The attack occurred on Palm Sunday and is one of the deadliest on Sumy.

Sumy, a city close to the Russia-Ukraine border, has been the target of constant strikes since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russia used cluster munitions in the attack, outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on April 13.

An 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old man are among the killed, the report read.

One hundred twenty people, including 105 adults and 15 children, also sought medical assistance. Forty-three victims, nine of whom are children, are currently undergoing inpatient treatment, according to Sumy City Council.

European leaders widely condemned the attack. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked those who expressed solidarity but emphasized that condemnation alone is not enough.

The missile strike occurred amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire. Russia has refused to join a U.S.-proposed 30-day full truce and has continued attacks despite partial agreements to limit strikes on infrastructure and the Black Sea.