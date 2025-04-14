The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Sumy Oblast, Missile attack, Civilian casualties
Death toll in Russian April 13 missile strike on Sumy rises to 35

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2025 7:58 PM 1 min read
State Emergency Service workers on site after a Russian missile attack on Sumy on April 13, 2025. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
The Russian April 13 attack on the city center of Sumy killed 35 people, Prosecutor's Office of Sumy Oblast reported on April 14.

The attack occurred on Palm Sunday and is one of the deadliest on Sumy.

Sumy, a city close to the Russia-Ukraine border, has been the target of constant strikes since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russia used cluster munitions in the attack, outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on April 13.

An 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old man are among the killed, the report read.

One hundred twenty people, including 105 adults and 15 children, also sought medical assistance. Forty-three victims, nine of whom are children, are currently undergoing inpatient treatment, according to Sumy City Council.

European leaders widely condemned the attack. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked those who expressed solidarity but emphasized that condemnation alone is not enough.

The missile strike occurred amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire. Russia has refused to join a U.S.-proposed 30-day full truce and has continued attacks despite partial agreements to limit strikes on infrastructure and the Black Sea.

Teenager escapes burning bus, rescues others after deadly Russian strike in Sumy
A 13-year-old boy escaped from a burning bus and helped others to safety following a Russian missile strike that killed at least 34 people in the northeastern city of Sumy on Palm Sunday on April 13, local news outlet Kordon Media reported.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

2:49 PM

Russia's Lavrov says NATO 'should have been dissolved.'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued that the end of the Eastern Bloc eliminated the threat NATO was originally created to counter, yet the alliance not only persisted but also allegedly claimed a dominant role in European security.
12:22 PM

EU secures two-thirds of 2 million rounds for Ukraine, Kallas says.

"I'm happy to see we already have two-thirds of my ammunition initiative together," Kaja Kallas told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, referring to an initiative to provide Ukraine with 2 million high-caliber rounds worth 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion).
11:32 AM

Moldova aims to conclude EU accession talks by end of 2027.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on April 13 that she hopes her country can wrap up EU accession talks by the end of 2027, warning that upcoming parliamentary elections will be critical in preserving Moldova’s pro-European trajectory.
