News Feed

Germany reaffirms support for Ukraine, pledges $10.5 billion through 2026

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Lars Klingbeil, Germany's finance minister, talks to Ukrainian officials in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 25, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images) 

German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil pledged continued support for Ukraine during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Aug. 25, underscoring Berlin’s commitment to military and financial assistance as Russia’s full-scale invasion grinds on.

"As long as this war continues, we will stand by Ukraine's side," Klingbeil said, standing alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Deutsche Welle. He confirmed that Germany plans to allocate 9 billion euros (roughly $10.5 billion) in aid to Kyiv across 2025 and 2026.

Klingbeil emphasized that Germany “will not duck its responsibility” in supporting Ukraine, and reiterated that Berlin remains Kyiv’s second-largest backer globally and its largest within Europe. “Ukraine can continue to rely on Germany,” he added.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Germany has provided Ukraine with aid worth just under 44 billion euros ($51 billion).

During the visit, Klingbeil stressed the importance of a capable and modern Ukrainian military as a foundation for lasting peace: "It is important to have a really strong Ukrainian army that is also capable of defense. And the second thing is that armaments production is also being ramped up here in Ukraine as well, thereby putting Ukraine in a position to defend itself and deter (aggressors)."

Klingbeil also visited memorial sites with Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to honor soldiers who have died in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Germany continues to work with international partners on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. Klingbeil said those commitments should ensure that "Ukraine is no longer attacked and that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin no longer dares to attack Ukraine."

He called for security arrangements that would not only guarantee peace in Ukraine but also reinforce European stability. "It is about Ukrainian, but also European security," Klingbeil said. "We need reliable security guarantees that ensure lasting peace for Ukraine."

Klingbeil made clear that Putin should have "no illusions" about weakening Western resolve.

Klingbeil’s comments followed the recent Alaska summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which did not result in a ceasefire agreement. Over the weekend, U.S. Vice President JD Vance claimed that negotiations had progressed and that Moscow was prepared to make "substantial concessions."

In Kyiv, Klingbeil urged Putin to show genuine interest in peace and criticized Ukraine’s exclusion from the Alaska talks. He called for a ceasefire and stressed that any future negotiations must fully involve the Ukrainian side.

Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

