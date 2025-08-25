Ukraine war latest: Ukraine, US to meet this week to discuss potential Zelensky-Putin talks

Key developments on Aug. 25:

Ukraine, US to meet this week to discuss potential Zelensky-Putin talks

Putin reluctant to meet Zelensky 'because he doesn't like him,' Trump says

Norway pledges $8.5 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2026

Ukraine seeks $1 billion a month for US weapons purchases, Zelensky says

Kupiansk left without water, electricity, and gas amid Russian attacks

Ukrainian and U.S. officials are expected to meet later this week to discuss a potential meeting between Kyiv and Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 25.

The news comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine. Following separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky, Trump said that the next step would be a bilateral summit between the two leaders, which he hoped would occur in the next two weeks.

Ukraine also expects to receive a plan on security guarantees backed by Western partners within days.

"We would like to understand from the American side whether the Russians are ready — and in what format — for a bilateral, and eventually trilateral, meeting," Zelensky said during a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Kyiv.

Putin reluctant to meet Zelensky 'because he doesn't like him,' Trump says

Following Zelensky's comments, Trump said on Aug. 25 that Putin avoids meeting with the Ukrainian president because "he doesn't like him."

"Every conversation I have with him is a good conversation," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "And then, unfortunately, a bomb is loaded up into Kyiv or someplace, and then I get very angry about it. I think we're going to get the war done. It's tough… Strange things happen in war."

During his Aug. 25 speech, Trump made contradictory statements about the possibility of ending Russia's war against Ukraine. He said he intends to arrange a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia but then added that it might not happen at all.

"They really don't like each other," Trump added. "The one I thought would be the easiest, frankly, was Russia and Ukraine. But it turns out there are some big personality conflicts."

Norway pledges $8.5 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2026

Norway is planning to allocate $8.45 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2026, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced during a visit to Kyiv on Aug. 25.

The move underscores Norway’s growing role in supporting Ukraine’s defense as Western partners move closer to finalizing security guarantees amid a push to organize a high-level meeting between Kyiv and Moscow.

Speaking about security guarantees, Store said that the most important guarantee would be to provide Ukraine with strong defense capabilities.

"The key thing is for the United States to remain engaged in these discussions," he said, adding that Oslo is also involved.

According to the Norwegian prime minister, Norway will take part in training Ukrainian troops and contribute to protecting Ukraine’s airspace by providing air defense systems.

The news come amid a push from Ukraine's allies to hammer out postwar security guarantees for Kyiv.

Ukraine seeks $1 billion a month for US weapons purchases, Zelensky says

Ukraine aims to secure at least $1 billion a month from its allies to purchase American-made weapons as it fights off Russia's ongoing invasion, Zelensky said on Aug. 25.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Zelensky said Norway had joined NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, which allows participating nations to buy weapons from the United States.

"Our goal is to fill this program with no less than $1 billion every month," Zelensky said. "We also discussed our domestic drone production and joint opportunities with partners. Investments now can help not only physically but also force Russia to end this war."

Zelensky added that more Ukrainian-made drones for air defense and long-range strikes would increase pressure on Moscow, as it continues to disregard calls for a ceasefire.

Ukraine's request comes as Kyiv seeks to anchor long-term U.S. security guarantees through a major arms procurement deal.

Zelensky said on Aug. 18, Ukraine had proposed buying $90 billion worth of U.S. weapons — financed largely by European partners — as the second pillar of its security framework, alongside building a strong domestic army and expanding drone production.

Kupiansk left without water, electricity, and gas amid Russian attacks

Residents of Kupiansk in northeastern Ukraine remain without electricity, gas, and running water as Russian attacks continue, Andriy Besedin, head of the Kupiansk city military-civil administration, said on Aug. 25.

About 1,800 civilians remain in the city, according to Besedin.

Kupiansk, home to about 30,000 people before the all-out war, has been on the front lines of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Besedin told Novyny.LIVE that daily attacks with guided bombs, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, and FPV (first-person-view) drones have destroyed critical infrastructure and prevented the delivery of humanitarian aid.

"Unfortunately, today there is no electricity, gas, or water in Kupiansk, and restoration is impossible due to the intensity of the shelling and the destruction caused by (Russian troops) every day," Besedin said.

Conditions are especially dire on the city's right bank, where 870 residents are trapped with almost no basic services.

"They are living in nearly inhumane conditions. We cannot provide any administrative or social services there," Besedin said.