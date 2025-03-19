The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Germany, Ukraine, Military aid, Friedrich Merz
German government backs additional $3.3 billion in military aid for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek and Alex Cadier March 19, 2025 3:48 PM 2 min read
Germany's next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, during the German federal election evening at CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 23, 2025. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The outgoing German government agreed to release an additional 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in military assistance for Ukraine, a German Finance Ministry spokesperson confirmed for the Kyiv Independent on March 19.

Outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz has long blocked the package unless it is financed by additional borrowing.

Friedrich Merz, who is set to become the next chancellor after his conservative CDU/CSU alliance won the elections in February, voiced confidence that the additional assistance would be approved as he unveiled massive efforts to boost defense spending by reforming Germany's debt brake.

Merz, who is seeking to build a new government coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD), scored a major win earlier this week after the outgoing parliament approved a spending surge that could unleash up to 500 billion euros ($545 billion) for Germany's defense.

According to Reuters, the parliamentary budget committee should approve the funds for Ukraine on March 21, as long as the Bundesrat, a legislative body representing Germany's federal states, approves Merz's reforms.

Germany is Ukraine's largest military donor in Europe, and its role is likely only to grow as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to reduce American involvement on the continent and restore ties with Russia.

The 3-billion-euro package is in addition to the 4 billion euros ($4.36 billion) already allocated for Kyiv in 2025.

Reuters reported earlier on March 19 that German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies has informed parliament's budget committee that the requirements for additional funds for Ukraine have been met.

This was later confirmed by the ministry's spokesperson to the Kyiv Independent.

The sum of 3 billion euros includes 2.547 billion euros ($2.8 billion) from the German budget, with the rest being reimbursed by the European Peace Facility.

Kukies also plans to authorize some 8.252 billion euros ($8.9 billion) in military aid to Ukraine between 2026 and 2029.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, Alex Cadier

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.