Germany to provide 50 million euros to repair Chornobyl Nuclear Plant after Russian strike

Germany will provide 50 million euros to repair a protective structure over Ukraine's Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said on Aug. 19.

The structure, called the New Safe Confinement, had previously been damaged by a Russian drone strike.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked German Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety Minister Carsten Schneider for his recent visit to the plant and commitment to "ensuring the nuclear safety of Ukraine and all of Europe."

The funds will be deposited into the International Cooperation Account for Chornobyl (ICCA), according to the Energy Ministry.

The New Safe Confinement, a protective shelter covering the remains of Chornobyl's destroyed reactor, was damaged by Russian drones in February 2025.

The incident was confirmed after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) estimated the damage at 500 million euros.

The steel structure was designed to shield the reactor for 100 years, yet it remained fully functional for only six, as the waterproof inner membrane smoldered for three weeks after the strike, forcing firefighters to cut holes in the outer layer.

Ukraine's other partners, including the European Union and Norway, have also promised to deposit funds into the ICCA to assist in the structure's repair.