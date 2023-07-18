Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

German foreign minister: Deported children belong to their parents

by Haley Zehrung July 18, 2023 3:50 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged UN countries at the UN Security Council meeting on July 18 to join forces to return children kidnapped by Russia to their parents in Ukraine.

"I want to call on all of you to join forces with international organizations, Ukrainian authorities and non-governmental organizations to investigate the deportations from Russia and together find ways to return these children home," Baerbock said, according to Ukrinform.

"You can fool yourself, but you can't fool the world," Baerbock said in a direct address to Russia.

According to the Ukrainian national database Children of War, over 19,500 Ukrainian children have been abducted from Russian-occupied territories and deported to other Russian-controlled areas or Russia since February 2022.

385 children have been returned, while thousands remain unaccounted for. The government of Ukraine and various international NGOs have been working to return children who were kidnapped.

‘It was hell.’ Mother speaks of rescuing her child from Russian captivity
On Oct. 8, Tetiana Bodak was busy organizing a funeral for her mother, who was killed by a Russian attack in then-occupied Kherson Oblast, when she got an unexpected and very emotional phone call from her son. “Mom, I’m in Oleshky (a Russian-occupied settlement in Kherson Oblast). On the way
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.