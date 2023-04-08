Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
NGO: 31 deported children returned to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 8, 2023 5:17 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has arranged the return of 31 more children that had been forcibly deported to Russia, Mykola Kuleba, head of the NGO Save Ukraine announced on April 8. The children are expected to arrive in Kyiv in the late afternoon.

Originally, Save Ukraine planned on rescuing 33 children but an elderly woman who was supposed to accompany two of them died before she was able to do so.

Over 19,000 children were abducted to Russia, according to a Ukrainian national database, while thousands remain not accounted for.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia.

In previous interviews, children described being used as political props at rallies and difficult conditions in the places they were being kept.

Save Ukraine has helped people fleeing war zones since 2014. Over the past year, it launched a program to return taken children back to Ukraine. Over the past year, the NGO said it rescued 95 children.

BREAKING: ICC issues arrest warrants for Putin, Russian official tied to kidnapping of Ukrainian children
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
