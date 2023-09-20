General Staff: Russia has lost 273,980 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 20 that Russia had lost 273,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 520 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,635 tanks, 8,868 armored fighting vehicles, 8,633 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,096 artillery systems, 779 multiple launch rocket systems, 526 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,821 drones, and 20 warships or boats.