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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,336,120 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The number includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,336,120 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, on March 26, 2026. (Contributor/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,336,120 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 4.

The figure includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,917 tanks, 24,510 armored combat vehicles, 94,030 vehicles and fuel tanks, 41,386 artillery systems, 1,770 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,361 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 352 helicopters, 274,030 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Russian lossesGeneral StaffRussiaUkraineRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
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The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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