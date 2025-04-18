General Staff: Russia has lost 938,970 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 938,970 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 18.

The number includes 1,530 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,662 tanks, 22,257 armored fighting vehicles, 44,954 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,530 artillery systems, 1,367 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,136 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 33,065 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.