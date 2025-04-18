The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 938,970 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2025 8:12 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian Grad multiple rocket launcher shells Russian troops near Luhansk on April 10, 2022. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 938,970 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 18.

The number includes 1,530 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,662 tanks, 22,257 armored fighting vehicles, 44,954 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,530 artillery systems, 1,367 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,136 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 33,065 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Paris talks on Ukraine signal European role in ceasefire negotiations, French FM says
“For a long time, we feared that the Europeans would not be around the table. Well, today, it is in Paris that the Europeans, the Americans, and the Ukrainians have met for the first time,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

2:04 AM

US, Ukraine sign memorandum on minerals deal, Deputy PM says.

"It is important that we reaffirm through our agreements the desire of the American people to invest together with the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign, and secure Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said.
9:28 PM

US votes against UN resolution over language on Russia's war.

Jonathan Shrier, acting U.S. representative to the U.N. Economic and Social Council, said Washington opposed the resolution because of repeated statements about the war in Ukraine that the U.S. considers “unhelpful in advancing the cause of peace.”
