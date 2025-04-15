The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 935,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2025 8:14 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen prepare a tank at a position near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on April 29. (AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 935,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 15.

The number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,629 tanks, 22,150 armored fighting vehicles, 44,339 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,290 artillery systems, 1,364 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,132 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 32,691 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

All the president’s men: Inside the closed world of Putin’s key advisors
In Russian politics, all eyes are focused on one man: Russian President Vladimir Putin. But as ceasefire talks continue, the world’s attention has also been drawn to those sent forward to do the Kremlin’s bidding — whether at the negotiating table in Saudi Arabia or in the backrooms of Washington D.
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

2:49 PM

Russia's Lavrov says NATO 'should have been dissolved.'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued that the end of the Eastern Bloc eliminated the threat NATO was originally created to counter, yet the alliance not only persisted but also allegedly claimed a dominant role in European security.
