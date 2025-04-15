General Staff: Russia has lost 935,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 935,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 15.

The number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,629 tanks, 22,150 armored fighting vehicles, 44,339 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,290 artillery systems, 1,364 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,132 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 32,691 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.