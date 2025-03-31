The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 915,230 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2025 8:12 AM 1 min read
The bodies of the dead Russian soldiers destroyed a Russian tank who were killed during an attempt to storm the Avdiivka flank in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 23, 2023. (Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 915,230 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 31.

This number includes 1,230 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,496 tanks, 21,819 armored fighting vehicles, 42,593 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,537 artillery systems, 1,347 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,123 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,416 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Putin will have nothing to say at peace negotiations, Zelensky says
Key developments on March 29-30: * Putin will have nothing to say at peace negotiations, Zelensky says. * Russia preparing new offensive in ‘coming weeks’ to strengthen negotiating position, AP reports. * Russian negotiator suggests ceasefire may not be reached in 2025. * Trump says he’s ’pisse…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

3:19 PM
Video

More US controversies and cyberattack | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur discusses how the Trump administration conducts foreign policy as Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is embroiled in several controversies amid ceasefire negotiations. Also, Ukrainians experience yet another cyberattack, this time on the national railway service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

