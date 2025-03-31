General Staff: Russia has lost 915,230 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 915,230 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 31.

This number includes 1,230 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,496 tanks, 21,819 armored fighting vehicles, 42,593 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,537 artillery systems, 1,347 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,123 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,416 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.