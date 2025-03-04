General Staff: Russia has lost 879,410 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 879,410 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 4.

This number includes 1,340 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,255 tanks, 21,298 armored fighting vehicles, 39,428 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,064 artillery systems, 1,306 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,094 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 27,741 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.