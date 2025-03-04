The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 879,410 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 4, 2025 8:15 AM 1 min read
Recruit of the 37th Marine Brigade with RPG-7 fires during an additional training course on Dec. 24, 2024 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Ivan Antypenko/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 879,410 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 4.

This number includes 1,340 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,255 tanks, 21,298 armored fighting vehicles, 39,428 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,064 artillery systems, 1,306 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,094 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 27,741 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

BREAKING: Trump halts military aid to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a suspension of all military aid to Ukraine on March 3, escalating pressure on President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
News Feed

10:57 PM

Trump administration weighs sanctions relief for Russia, Reuters reports.

The White House has directed the State and Treasury departments to compile a list of sanctions that could be lifted, according to sources. While internal government offices routinely prepare such options, the White House’s direct request signals a serious consideration of sanctions relief.
8:17 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Trump-Zelensky clash.

In the wake of the Feb. 28 clash between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, the Kyiv Independent went to the streets of Kyiv to ask Ukrainians what they think of the now infamous meeting.
MORE NEWS

