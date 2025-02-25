General Staff: Russia has lost 869,530 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 869,530 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 25.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,182 tanks, 21,168 armored fighting vehicles, 38,582 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,652 artillery systems, 1,299 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,083 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 26,767 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.