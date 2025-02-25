The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 869,530 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2025 8:20 AM 1 min read
The commander of the artillery division Vlad with the call sign "Kalyna" looks at the combat tablet and adjusts the shot from the howitzer on July 31, 2024 in Toretsk district, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 869,530 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 25.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,182 tanks, 21,168 armored fighting vehicles, 38,582 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,652 artillery systems, 1,299 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,083 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 26,767 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: War in Ukraine could end ‘within weeks,’ Putin open to peacekeepers, Trump claims
Key developments on Feb. 24: * War in Ukraine could end ‘within weeks,’ Putin open to peacekeepers, Trump claims * UN adopts Ukraine’s resolution condemning Russia’s invasion — US, Russia, Belarus vote against * European leaders arrive in Kyiv on 3rd anniversary of full-scale war * Around 165,0…
11:54 PM

Trump refuses to label Putin a dictator.

"I don't use those words lightly... I think we're going to see how it all works out," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 24 when asked if he would call Vladimir Putin a dictator the same way he labeled President Volodymyr Zelensky.
5:42 PM
Video

Three years of Russia's full-scale war: a conversation with Rob Lee.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sits down with Rob Lee, former U.S. marine infantry officer and senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program. They discuss the evolving battlefield realities as Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its 4th year and why peace negotiations are unlikely to bring results any time soon.
