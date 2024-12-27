General Staff: Russia has lost 782,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 782,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 27.

This number includes 1,650 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,644 tanks, 19,951 armored fighting vehicles, 32,262 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,379 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,032 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,999 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.