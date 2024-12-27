Skip to content
Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 782,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Tim Zadorozhnyy and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 27, 2024 8:22 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers attend military training as the Russia-Ukraine war continues, in the regions close to the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on March 15, 2024. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 782,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 27.

This number includes 1,650 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,644 tanks, 19,951 armored fighting vehicles, 32,262 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,379 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,032 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,999 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Moldova approves 10-year defense strategy amid tensions with Russia
The country’s defense strategy seeks to increase spending to 1% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Authors: Tim Zadorozhnyy, The Kyiv Independent news desk
