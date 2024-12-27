Moldova approves 10-year defense strategy amid tensions with Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova’s parliament, dominated by pro-Western lawmakers, approved a 10-year defense strategy on Dec. 26 aimed at boosting defense spending as part of its efforts to join the European Union.

Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii presented the strategy, which seeks to raise spending to 1% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030. "The first step to implementing this was taken after the war in Ukraine started, by increasing budget resources for defense to 0.39% in 2022 and 0.55% in 2023," the document said, according to Reuters.

The pro-Russian opposition in parliament mocked the strategy, calling it an unnecessary move against Moscow given Moldova’s small size and limited military capacity.

Adrian Albu, a member of the pro-Moscow Socialist Party, dismissed the strategy as futile. "If, God forbid, we are subject to an attack from the direction of the Russian Federation, how long do you think Moldova will resist such aggression? Simply because we are shouting from a rostrum?" he reportedly said.

Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries, lies between Ukraine and EU member Romania. As an EU candidate, it aims for membership by 2030 but remains committed to its neutral status, which the constitution enshrines. Moldova does not intend to join NATO but plans to strengthen partnerships with various countries and international organizations to bolster its defense capabilities.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 heightened Moldova’s security concerns, with drone fragments landing on its territory and missiles targeting Ukraine passing through its airspace. Pro-Western President Maia Sandu, re-elected last month, albeit with a narrower margin than expected, accused Russia of attempting to destabilize her government.

The new defense strategy also addresses the risks of the Ukraine war spreading, particularly near the Black Sea port of Odesa, which is close to Moldova’s border.