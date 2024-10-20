Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
General Staff: Russia has lost 677,180 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 20, 2024 9:33 AM 1 min read
A serviceman from the Steppe Wolves all-volunteer unit is standing near a pickup equipped with Grad rocket launch tubes, which were captured from Russian troops, and a sighting device while on a combat mission in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 678,520 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 20.

This number includes 1,340 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,035 tanks, 18,072 armored fighting vehicles, 26,987 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,565 artillery systems, 1,232 multiple launch rocket systems, 978 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,287 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:57 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast's town kills 1, injures 11.

Russian forces launched an attack on Shostka, a town in Sumy Oblast, overnight on Oct. 19 using guided bombs and drones, regional authorities reported. One civilian was killed, and 11 others were injured in the attack, according to Mykola Noha, mayor of Shostka.
