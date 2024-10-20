General Staff: Russia has lost 677,180 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 678,520 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 20.

This number includes 1,340 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,035 tanks, 18,072 armored fighting vehicles, 26,987 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,565 artillery systems, 1,232 multiple launch rocket systems, 978 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,287 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.