General Staff: Russia has lost 653,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 653,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 30.

This number includes 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,874 tanks, 17,503 armored fighting vehicles, 25,548 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,822 artillery systems, 1,204 multiple launch rocket systems, 963 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,224 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.