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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,434,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,434,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen walk past an apartment building damaged by shelling on June 24, 2026 in Bilozerske, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Civilians remain in Bilozerske as Russian drones and guided bombs attack residential areas and basic utilities remain cut near the front line in the Pokrovsk direction. (Alex Nikitenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,434,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on July 23.

The figure includes 1,460 personnel losses recorded over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,191 tanks, 24,994 armored combat vehicles, 124,243 vehicles and fuel tanks, 46,570 artillery systems, 1,961 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,515 air defense systems, 438 aircraft, 354 helicopters, 423,588 operational-tactical drones, 1,994 ground robotic systems, 34 ships and boats, as well as two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose the figure, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to a lot more missing in action (MIAs). The intensity of Russian drones and the fighting has made it extremely difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

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We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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