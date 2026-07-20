Zelensky considering replacing Syrskyi with Drapatyi amid protester demands, Bloomberg reports

President Volodymyr Zelensky is considering replacing Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi with Joint Forces chief Mykhailo Drapatyi amid calls from protesters, Bloomberg reported on July 20, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Syrskyi could be fired within days, and Zelensky is already considering a replacement, with Drapatyi most likely to become the next Commander-in-Chief, one of the sources said.

Zelensky is choosing from a list of 11 potential candidates, and the decision on a replacement has not yet been finalized, the second source said.

Days-long protests broke out in cities across Ukraine on July 15 after former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov was dismissed following a cabinet reshuffle.

Protesters have demanded Fedorov return as Defense Minister and Syrskyi be fired instead amid reports of tension between the two.

Many of the demonstrators, who include soldiers and veterans, are also urging Zelensky to replace Syrskyi with Drapatyi.

A person familiar with the matter earlier told the Kyiv Independent that a decision on Syrskyi's dismissal is expected soon, possibly within days.