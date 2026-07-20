KI logo
Politics

Zelensky considering replacing Syrskyi with Drapatyi amid protester demands, Bloomberg reports

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Zelensky considering replacing Syrskyi with Drapatyi amid protester demands, Bloomberg reports
President Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a summit of the Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris on July 13, 2026. (Teresa Suarez / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky is considering replacing Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi with Joint Forces chief Mykhailo Drapatyi amid calls from protesters, Bloomberg reported on July 20, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Syrskyi could be fired within days, and Zelensky is already considering a replacement, with Drapatyi most likely to become the next Commander-in-Chief, one of the sources said.

Zelensky is choosing from a list of 11 potential candidates, and the decision on a replacement has not yet been finalized, the second source said.

Days-long protests broke out in cities across Ukraine on July 15 after former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov was dismissed following a cabinet reshuffle.

Protesters have demanded Fedorov return as Defense Minister and Syrskyi be fired instead amid reports of tension between the two.

Many of the demonstrators, who include soldiers and veterans, are also urging Zelensky to replace Syrskyi with Drapatyi.

A person familiar with the matter earlier told the Kyiv Independent that a decision on Syrskyi's dismissal is expected soon, possibly within days.

read also

Protesters give Zelensky until Friday as he weighs Syrskyi’s dismissal; decision expected soon
Oleksandr SyrskyiUkraineUkrainian armed forcesUkrainian ArmyGovernmentGovernment reshuffleDefense Ministry
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, July 21
Show More

Editors' Picks