Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel is expected to travel to Russia in mid-October, a U.S. official and one person familiar with the matter told Politico in an article published July 20.

Patel will travel to Moscow and St. Petersburg in a trip likely hosted by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on October 14-15, the U.S. official said.

The other person familiar with the matter confirmed to Politico that Patel plans to visit Moscow and St. Petersburg in the fall.

It remains unclear what the purpose of Patel's planned visit to Russia is.

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Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have met with Russian senior officials and Russian President Vladimir Putin in unsuccessful efforts to broker a peace deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials also met with Trump's envoys several times as well, including in February and March of this year.

Russia maintained maximalist demands, including that Ukraine cede territory it controls in the eastern Donbas region. A move Kyiv ruled out.

Since then, Ukraine has increased pressure on the Kremlin, including its shadow fleet of vessels and oil infrastructure, leading to fuel shortages in Russia and Ukraine's occupied territories.

Overnight on July 20, Ukrainian forces struck seven Russian shadow fleet vessels, seven energy facilities in occupied Crimea, among other military targets, Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi said.