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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,409,630 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,409,630 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Members of the Black Tulip organization work to identify Russian soldiers, in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast on June 29, 2024, in order to identify them and exchange them for the remains of Ukrainian soldiers. (Pablo Miranzo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost about 1,409,630 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on July 5.

The number includes 1,290 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,081 tanks, 24,8798 armored combat vehicles, 116,106 vehicles and fuel tanks, 45,388 artillery systems, 1,916 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,470 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 1,821 ground robotic systems, 390,738 drones, 4,847 cruise missiles, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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