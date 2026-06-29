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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,402,200 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,402,200 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A Ukrainian soldier with an assault rifle walks a street along a barbed wire defensive barrier in Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 13, 2026. (Alex Nikitenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,402,200 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on June 29.

The number includes 1,230 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,066 tanks, 24,845armored combat vehicles, 113,612 vehicles and fuel tanks, 44,969 artillery systems, 1,901 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,454 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 379,224 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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