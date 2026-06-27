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Oil refinery burns in Russia's Krasnodar Krai following reported Ukrainian drone attack

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by Dmytro Basmat
Oil refinery burns in Russia's Krasnodar Krai following reported Ukrainian drone attack
A purported photo of an oil refinery burning in the Russian city of Slavyansk-na-Kubani on June 28, 2026 following a Ukrainian drone attack. (Exilenova_plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly carried out a drone attack against the Slavyansk oil refinery in the Russian city of Slavyansk-na-Kubani overnight on June 28, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted to social media purport to show large flames emanating from what appears to be storage tanks at the oil refinery, located in Russia's Krasnodar Krai region.

The regional operational headquarters later reported that the fire at the oil refinery occurred due to falling debris.

The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

The reported attack comes as Kyiv continues to escalate its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Located across the Kerch Strait from occupied Crimea, Kyiv has routinely targeted Russian oil infrastructure in Krasnodar Krai.

The latest strike comes days after Ukrainian drones struck two oil refineries in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan on June 25.

Amid the strikes, Russia has been facing a growing fuel shortage exacerbated by Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries. Over 20 Russian regions have imposed restrictions on fuel sales.

A June 19 strike on the Moscow Oil Refinery halted operations at the facility — one of the largest in Russia, responsible for 40% of the Moscow fuel market and the majority of the region's gasoline. Days later, the Lukoil-Nizhegorodorgsintez refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia's fourth-largest refinery, went offline following a Ukrainian drone strike, Reuters reported.

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Krasnodar KraiOil refineriesRussian oilOilAttacks on RussiaUkraineRussiaDrone attack
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Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

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