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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,337,170 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,337,170 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A pile of empty ammunition containers lies in a forest in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 7, 2025. (Viktor Fridshon/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,337,170 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 6.

The figure includes 1,050 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,918 tanks, 24,515 armored combat vehicles, 94,312 vehicles and fuel tanks, 41,478 artillery systems, 1,775 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,363 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 352 helicopters, 276,061 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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A grim record? Why more Russians are reportedly dying in Ukraine than ever before
Russian soldiers are now dying at an exceptionally high rate in Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials, in what could mark one of the deadliest killed-to-wounded ratios seen in modern warfare.
The Kyiv IndependentPolina Moroziuk
Russian lossesGeneral StaffRussian troopsRussia
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The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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