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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,331,710 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,331,710 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian artillerymen fire FH70 howitzer from a camouflaged firing position in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on June 14, 2025. (Maks Muravsky/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,331,710 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 1.

The number includes 1,420 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,903 tanks, 24,496 armored combat vehicles, 93,009 vehicles and fuel tanks, 41,044 artillery systems, 1,757 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,357 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 352 helicopters, 265,284 drones, 4,579 cruise missiles, 33 ships and boats, two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
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The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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