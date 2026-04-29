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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,328,820 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,328,820 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers walk along Kostiantynivka-Kramatorsk road on April 24, 2026 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Alex Nikitenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,328,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on April 29.

The number includes 1,180 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,894 tanks, 24,486 armored combat vehicles, 92,231 vehicles and fuel tanks, 40,825 artillery systems, 1,755 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,356 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 350 helicopters, 262,033 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
UkraineRussiaRussian lossesRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forcesGeneral Staff
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The Kyiv Independent news desk

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