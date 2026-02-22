KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,259,780 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Soldiers from the Striletskyi special forces police battalion of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia region operate a Ukrainian 2S22 Bohdana 155 mm self-propelled howitzer to strike Russian manpower and equipment in the Pokrovsky direction in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Jan. 23, 2026. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,259,780 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Feb. 22.

The number includes 890 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has lost 11,694 tanks, 24,069 armored combat vehicles, 79,500 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,470 artillery systems, 1,652 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,303 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 348 helicopters, 142,113 operational-tactical drones, 29 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine’s General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose figures, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to many more classified as missing in action (MIA).

The intensity of Russian drones and fighting has made it difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine’s losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

The Kyiv Independent news desk

Sunday, February 22
