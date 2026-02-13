General Staff: Russia has lost 1,250,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,250,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 13.

The number includes 800 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,667 tanks, 24,028 armored fighting vehicles, 78,268 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,254 artillery systems, 1,642 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,300 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 133,392 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.