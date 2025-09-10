KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,091,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers from the artillery crew fire a 122 mm howitzer in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on May 23, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,091,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 10.

The number includes 990 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,172 tanks, 23,262 armored fighting vehicles, 61,290 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,606 artillery systems, 1,483 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 57,851 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

