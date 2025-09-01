KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,082,990 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,082,990 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A Ukrainian tank makes its way along a dirt road in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 17, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,082,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 1.

The number includes 850 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,155 tanks, 23,229 armored fighting vehicles, 60,399 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,248 artillery systems, 1,476 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,213 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 55,276 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Drone debris sparks fire at Russian power substation in Krasnodar Krai, officials say
The blaze was quickly contained, and “preliminary reports indicate no injuries,” the regional administration said on Telegram.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarRussian lossesGeneral StaffRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, September 1
Monday, September 1
Russia's war in Ukraine 'to last a long time,' Merz says.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in an interview on Aug. 31 that he expects Russia's war in Ukraine to last a long time, as most wars end in military defeat or economic collapse — a scenario he does not foresee for Russia or Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks