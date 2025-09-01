General Staff: Russia has lost 1,082,990 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,082,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 1.

The number includes 850 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,155 tanks, 23,229 armored fighting vehicles, 60,399 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,248 artillery systems, 1,476 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,213 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 55,276 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.