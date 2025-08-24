Become a member
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,076,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,076,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian artillerymen check weapons on the front line in Kherson Oblast on July 15, 2022. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,076,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 24.

The number includes 910 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,129 tanks, 23,167 armored fighting vehicles, 59,593 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,898 artillery systems, 1,472 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,211 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 53,056 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Trump ‘not happy’ about Russian strike on US factory in Ukraine
“I told (Putin) I’m not happy about it,” Trump claimed a day after a Russian missile hit an American electronics plant in western Ukraine.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Article image
Russian lossesWarUkraineRussia
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

News Feed
 (Updated:  )
Drone incidents reported in Moscow and St. Petersburg, dozens of flights disrupted

In response to concerns over airspace safety, Russia’s federal aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, temporarily suspended operations at multiple airports in major cities of the Volga and Central regions of European Russia—including Izhevsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Penza, Tambov, and Ulyanovsk.

Sunday, August 24
China ready to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, German media reports.

German media outlet Welt reported, citing anonymous EU sources, that China has signalled it is prepared to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire. However, China is prepared to do so only "if the peacekeeping forces were deployed on the basis of a mandate from the United Nations (UN)," the sources told Welt.

