Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Trump 'not happy' about Russian strike on US factory in Ukraine

3 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Trump 'not happy' about Russian strike on US factory in Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 22, 2025. (Annabelle Gordon/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he was "not happy" with Russia's recent attack on an American electronics plant in western Ukraine, Trump claimed on Aug. 22.

A Russian missile hit an electronics factory owned by the U.S. company Flex Ltd. during a large-scale attack on Aug. 21. The factory, which does not produce military equipment, is located far from the front lines in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast.

During an Oval Office briefing on Aug. 22, a reporter asked Trump if he had spoken to Putin about the attack on a U.S. company.

"I told him I'm not happy about it," Trump claimed. "And I'm not happy about anything having to do with that war."

Trump had not previously announced a conversation with Putin between the time of the attack and his White House briefing. Immediately before being questioned about Russia's strike on the U.S. factory, Trump showed reporters a photograph of him and Putin at the Alaska Summit that he said Putin sent.

"He's been very respectful of me and of our country," Trump said, adding that Putin was "not so respectful of others."

Trump also said he expected to know within two weeks how the U.S.-brokered peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine would unfold.

"Over the next two weeks we're gonna find out which way it's going to go, and I better be very happy," he said.

Trump first announced the new two-week timeline on Aug. 21, telling conservative commentator Todd Starnes the U.S. might pursue a new strategy if an agreement is not reached.

"We will know within two weeks whether there will be peace in Ukraine. After that we will have to maybe take a different tack," he said.

The White House has set a number of deadlines for a peace deal in Ukraine, none of which have been met. Trump several times threatened to impose sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin did not take action by a certain date, but has never followed through on any of those threats.

Following the Russian attack against Mukachevo on Aug. 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of purposefully striking the U.S. facility amid ongoing peace talks.

"The Russians knew exactly where they lobbed the missiles. We believe this was a deliberate strike specifically on American-owned property here in Ukraine, on American investments. A very telling strike," he said.

The timing of the strike  "is sending a message that American businesses are a target," Andy Hunder, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, told the Kyiv Independent from the site of the attack in Mukachevo.

Russia strengthens hand in potential peace talks with steady advances in Donbas
As President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war, the battlefield is shifting in Moscow’s favor, bolstering its position in potential peace talks. Russia’s main focus remains the Pokrovsk sector in the eastern Donetsk Oblast, where its troops are slowly advancing northeast of the logistic hub, once home to roughly 60,000 people. Russian troops are trying to close in on the Ukrainian pocket around Pokrovsk, approximately 16 kilometers wide, acc
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Article image
United StatesRussiaUkraineDonald TrumpVladimir PutinRussian attack
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, August 22
Video
Oscar-winning director on his new Ukraine war film.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan sits down with Oscar-winning director of "20 Days in Mariupol," Mstyslav Chernov, to discuss his new documentary, "2000 Meters to Andriivka" and why he strives to tell universal stories of resilience, bravery and hope against the backdrop of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks