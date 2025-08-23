Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,075,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian helmets seen at the entrance to Kherson International Airport. Though the Ukraine Armed Forces pushed Russian troops out of the city, prompting scenes of jubilation during the liberation in mid-November 2022, Russian forces retreated only across the Dnipro River and continue to shell and rocket Kherson daily. (Photo by Aziz Karimov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,075,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 22.

The number includes 840 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,129 tanks, 23,164 armored fighting vehicles, 59,512 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,858 artillery systems, 1,472 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,210 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 52,935 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

UkraineRussiaWarRussian lossesCasualties
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

