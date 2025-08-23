General Staff: Russia has lost 1,075,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,075,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 22.

The number includes 840 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,129 tanks, 23,164 armored fighting vehicles, 59,512 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,858 artillery systems, 1,472 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,210 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 52,935 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.