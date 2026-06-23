KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,394,530 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,394,530 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen prepare the 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzer for firing from a camouflaged dugout in the Kostiantynivka direction on June 16, 2026 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Alex Nikitenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,394,530 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on June 23.

The number includes 1,390 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,050 tanks, 24,812 armored combat vehicles, 110,827 vehicles and fuel tanks, 44,604 artillery systems, 1,887 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,437 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 368,015 drones, 1,719 unmanned ground vehicles, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the war, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

read also

What 30 years in Ukraine taught one of its biggest investors
General StaffRussian lossesRussian armed forcesRussian troops
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, June 23
Monday, June 22
Estonia receives first medium-range air defense system.

The newly acquired IRIS-T SLM system will allow Estonia to engage aerial threats at greater distances and higher altitudes than its existing short-range air defense systems, according to the Estonian Defense Forces.

Show More

Editors' Picks